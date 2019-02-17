Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Siena Releases 6th Presidential Expert Poll

By 2 hours ago
  • Mt. Rushmore
    Mt. Rushmore
    wikipedia.org

With Presidents Day just around the corner, the Siena College Research Institute has released its sixth poll of presidential scholars, historians and political scientists, ranking U.S. Presidents.

U.S. presidents have long been looked up to for their leadership and wisdom in governing. Some have been characterized as "father figures" and one — often referred to as "father of our country" — ranks, for the first time, number one on the Siena survey. Pollster Doug Lonnstrom says he found George Washington's rise to the top spot surprising.    "In the five prior studies, Franklin Roosevelt was number one. And the reason he was number one, two major things happened during his administration: the Depression and World War II. And we came out of those both successfully.  So that gave Franklin Roosevelt kind of a heads up on everybody else. Now, in this one, all of a sudden, Franklin Roosevelt dropped to number two and Washington shot up from number four to number one and basically, Washington is noted for his honesty and trust. And as a matter of fact, that's one of the categories where he comes out very high. So I'm thinking with the current turmoil in the political world right now, Washington is looking pretty good and hence he jumped up."

Click on any graphic image to enlarge.

These tumultuous times find the sitting president entering the survey among the bottom five.   "Most of the time, in their first year in office, the president is about a third of the way down. Somewhere around 20th, give or take a few spots. Bush, W, in the last one, came out 39th after his first year. So that was the first time that a sitting president came out so low. Now, Trump has beaten that. Trump's down at 42."

Scholars rated presidents on each of 20 categories that include attributes – such as  intelligence, luck and willingness to take risks, along with abilities  (think leadership and communication)  along with accomplishments and avoiding mistakes. Theodore Roosevelt is rated highest on attributes, Lincoln tops the list on abilities, and Washington leads on accomplishments.

Another surprise: Dwight Eisenhower moved up to sixth, the highest ranking he has ever achieved.  "And that's interesting because the first ever surveys were done by Arthur Schlesinger, Sr., a Harvard history professor, in 1948, and then he repeated them again during the 50's. And he had Eisenhower as essentially a very poor president. Now, Ike has just worked his way up. Ike's image was he was like a grandfather, and just sitting back, wasn't really very involved. But now with the passage of time we've found that Ike was really very involved and was pulling the strings behind the scenes."

Lonnstrom says pollsters have found it takes about a half of a century for a president's position to be cemented in history.   "So I think there's room for movement for Obama, I think there's movement for Clinton. I think there's a chance of movement for Trump as well and George W. Bush. So I think there is some chance of movement there, could be up or down, but I think there is still chance of movement. It's gonna take 50 years before we can say this is really where this president belongs in history."

Lonnstrom adds no one since Kennedy cracked the Top 10.  JFK has rejoined the top 10 after two misses while Woodrow Wilson has dropped from eighth to 11th on the chart.

Tags: 
Siena college poll
President Donald Trump
president george w. bush
FDR
President Barack Obama
president bill clinton
dwight d. eisenhower

Related Content

New Siena Poll Shows Support For Amazon HQ In Queens

By Feb 12, 2019
New York City Skyline & Amazon logo
Composite photo Dave Lucas / Facebook / Public Domain

A new Siena Poll finds a majority of New Yorkers support the state's deal with internet giant Amazon, which is facing opposition in the state Senate.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, And The Presidential Transition That Changed America

By May 18, 2018
Book Cover - Rising Star, Setting Sun

John T. Shaw has covered Congress for Market News International for nearly twenty-five years, and has also been a contributing writer for the Washington Diplomat and has been a guest on PBS NewsHour and C-SPAN.

In "Rising Star, Setting Sun," John T. Shaw focuses on the intense ten-week transition between JFK’s electoral victory and his inauguration on January 20, 1961. After winning the presidency by a razor-thin victory on November 8, 1960 over Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s former vice president, John F. Kennedy became the thirty-fifth president of the United States. But beneath the stately veneers of both Ike and JFK, there was a complex and consequential rivalry.

Historian William I. Hitchcock Discusses "The Age Of Eisenhower"

By Mar 27, 2018
Book Cover - The Age of Eisenhower

William I. Hitchcock is a professor of history at the University of Virginia and the Randolph Compton Professor at the Miller Center for Public Affairs.

In a 2017 survey, presidential historians ranked Dwight D. Eisenhower fifth on the list of great presidents, behind the perennial top four: Lincoln, Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Teddy Roosevelt. In his new book, "The Age of Eisenhower: America and the World in the 1950s," historian William Hitchcock shows that this high ranking is justified. Eisenhower’s accomplishments were enormous, and loom ever larger from the vantage point of our own tumultuous times.

Faith, Culture, And Politics From The Age Of Eisenhower To The Era Of Obama

By Sep 26, 2016

Kenneth Woodward edited Newsweek's Religion section from 1964 until his retirement in 2002. He remained a writer-at-large at Newsweek until 2009.

His new book is Getting Religion: Faith, Culture, and Politics from the Age of Eisenhower to the Era of Obama.

Beginning with a bold reassessment of the Fifties, Woodward’s narrative weaves through Civil Rights era and the movements that followed in its wake: the anti-Vietnam movement; Liberation theology in Latin America; the rise of Evangelicalism and decline of mainline Protestantism; women’s liberation and Bible; the turn to Asian spirituality; the transformation of the family and emergence of religious cults; and the embrace of righteous politics by both the Republican and Democratic Parties. 