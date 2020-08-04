 Shaker Museum To Expand To New Building In Downtown Chatham | WAMC
Shaker Museum To Expand To New Building In Downtown Chatham

  • A brick building sits off of a paved road
    The building that will house the new Shaker Museum in Chatham, New York.
    Courtesy Shaker Museum.

The Shaker Museum announced Monday that it has acquired a four-floor, 30,000-square foot building in downtown Chatham, New York. The museum owns and manages the Shaker Village at Mount Lebanon. Now, it will have its first space to display 18,000 archival pieces that explore life inside the utopian Protestant community that existed at the village from 1787 to 1947. WAMC spoke to Museum Director Lacy Schultz about the $15 million project at 5 Austerlitz Street, which is expected to break ground in 2021.

