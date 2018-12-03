'Serial Nor'easters' Produce One Of The Wettest Falls Ever In New England

Listen to the interview with Michael Rawlins

With farm fields soaked and basements flooded, this was one of the wettest autumns on record in New England.

The wet weather began with garden variety thunderstorms that were followed by a string of Nor’easter rain storms.

Climate scientists warn this pattern of more intense and more frequent storms in the Northeast will continue in the years to come.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michael Rawlins, the assistant director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.