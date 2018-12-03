Related Program: 
'Serial Nor'easters' Produce One Of The Wettest Falls Ever In New England

Credit Robert Lawton/Wikimedia

   With farm fields soaked and basements flooded, this was one of the wettest autumns on record in New England.

          The wet weather began with garden variety thunderstorms that were followed by a string of Nor’easter rain storms.

    Climate scientists warn this pattern of more intense and more frequent storms in the Northeast will continue in the years to come.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michael Rawlins, the assistant director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Protecting Against Floods

Related Content

UVM Prof Discusses Role As Lead Author Of Northeast Chapter Of Latest National Climate Assessment

By Nov 28, 2018
Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux
Photo by Sally McCay / University of Vermont

On Friday, the federal government released the Fourth National Climate Assessment.  The report determines that if intensive actions are not taken to curb greenhouse gas emissions and regional initiatives implemented to adapt, there will be severe ramifications for the climate and human health, infrastructure and the economy. The report presents overall findings and also breaks into segments to assess the impacts on areas such as agriculture, transportation, air quality and human health.  It telescopes to individual regions of the country, finding, among other things, that the Northeast’s seasonality is at risk, which in turn threatens the region’s economy.   Vermont state climatologist and University of Vermont Professor of Geography Lesley-Anne Dupigny-Giroux is the lead author of the Northeast chapter of the Fourth National Climate Assessment.  She  was selected from among 200 scientists to lead the Northeast chapter.

Ben Downing: Toward A Green New Deal

By Ben Downing Nov 27, 2018

Fires across California, exacerbated by climate change, have left dozens dead and billions of dollars worth of damage done. The 4th National Climate Assessment just released highlights the massive toll inaction on climate could take on our economy. As the evidence of present impacts of climate change grows it is only dwarfed by darkening future projections. With this backdrop, a new Congress is beginning to convene. Debate has sparked about how the newly elected Democratic majority should tackle climate change. In particular, the advocacy of Representative elect Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has ruffled feathers.

Record Warmth In Northeast As Winter Arrives

By Dec 23, 2015
NASA

As winter begins here in the Northeast, the only thing falling when it comes to temperatures is records.  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michael Rawlins, manager of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.