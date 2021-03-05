 "Reimagining Work In An Age Of Communication Overload" By Cal Newport | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"Reimagining Work In An Age Of Communication Overload" By Cal Newport

By ago
  • Book cover for
    Portfolio

Dubbed “the Marie Kondo of technology,” Georgetown professor Cal Newport, has dedicated his career to helping people develop healthier, more balanced relationships with modern technology. Now, he turns his attention to our inboxes.

Email has long been heralded as having rescued modern work life from the inefficiencies of memo pads and fax machines. But Newport argues that email has actually created a productivity disaster, reducing profitability and perhaps even slowing overall economic growth.

In "A World Without Email: Reimagining Work in a World of Communication Overload," Newport makes the case that our inbox-driven approach to work is broken, and offers a vision for liberating workers from the tyranny of constant communication.

Tags: 
technology
email
data
overload
work
work-life balance
smartphone
cal newport
clutter

Related Content

Jesse Feiler - Backing-up And Getting Rid Of Data

By Jul 18, 2017
Graphic - cloud back-up

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning to discuss back-up storage for our devices and how to save everything – and get rid of things.

Jesse Feiler is an app developer and author. His most recent app is Utility Smart (in the App Store); recent books are iPad for Seniors for Dummies, and Exploring Swift Playgrounds.

Choosing A Focused Life In A Noisy World

By Feb 8, 2019
Book Cover - Digital Minimalism

We’re all aware that innovations like smartphones and social media can have a negative impact on our lives, but the thought of quitting these technologies can scare us into believing we’ll be left disconnected and left behind.

According to Georgetown Computer Science Professor Cal Newport, the solution isn’t relying on tips and hacks to use technology less, and it isn’t an outright rejection either -- it’s a clear, simple philosophy for our technology use.

In his new book, "Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World," Newport suggests focusing your online time on a small number of carefully selected activities that strongly support things you value, allowing you to happily miss out on everything else.

Listener Essay - A Secret Hoarder

By Barbara Redfield Nov 21, 2016

Barbara Redfield is a retired teacher and writer in Big Indian, New York.

A Secret Hoarder

Last Wednesday a Hudson Valley auctioneer, came to pick up my beloved antiques and family memorabilia. My secret confession is that I am a borderline "hoarder". I have been careful to hide the "stuff" in boxes and closets out of sight of friends, relatives and particularly from my own everyday world.

Unfortunately my addiction to saving, rescuing and just plain acquiring has had many hidden-from-sight storage areas... an attic, two large walk in closets, a basement and a separate large storage room. Needless to say all of them were packed to the rafters! This is all in addition to a house that was decorated in what some might call "cluttered Victoriana". I, however, prefer to remember my goddaughter walking in one day at age 6 and saying, "Aunt Barb, I didn't know you lived in a museum!"