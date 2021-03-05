"Reimagining Work In An Age Of Communication Overload" By Cal Newport

Dubbed “the Marie Kondo of technology,” Georgetown professor Cal Newport, has dedicated his career to helping people develop healthier, more balanced relationships with modern technology. Now, he turns his attention to our inboxes.

Email has long been heralded as having rescued modern work life from the inefficiencies of memo pads and fax machines. But Newport argues that email has actually created a productivity disaster, reducing profitability and perhaps even slowing overall economic growth.

In "A World Without Email: Reimagining Work in a World of Communication Overload," Newport makes the case that our inbox-driven approach to work is broken, and offers a vision for liberating workers from the tyranny of constant communication.