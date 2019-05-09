Psychiatry's Troubled Search For The Biology Of Mental Illness

Why are people more relaxed and at ease with each other in some countries than others? Why do we worry so much about what others think of us and often feel social life is a stressful performance? Why is mental illness three times as common in the USA as in Germany? Why is the American dream more of a reality in Denmark than the USA? What makes child well-being so much worse in some countries than others?

According to our next guests, the answer to all these is inequality. In the new book, "The Inner Level," Professors Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett explain how inequality affects us individually, altering how we think, feel and behave.