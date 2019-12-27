Pittsfield Among Western Mass. Communities Facing Big Hike In Recycling Costs In 2020

In 2020, communities across Western Massachusetts will have to pay for recycling costs for the first time. Ricardo Morales is the Acting Commissioner of Public Services and Utilities in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the seat of Berkshire County. He says the sudden spike in municipal costs – which could be as high as $168,000 a year – is the direct result of national tariff policy changes. Morales spoke with WAMC about why the Springfield Materials Recycling Facility – also known as the “MRF” – is changing its decades-old contract with Pittsfield and the rest of Western Massachusetts.