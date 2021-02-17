 "In A Pickle" Illustrated By Maggie Mailer | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"In A Pickle" Illustrated By Maggie Mailer

By ago
  • Maggie Mailer and book cover for
    Provided / Provided

Maggie Mailer is an American artist whose work explores the overlap between play and diplomacy, within the context of painting. Her work borrows freely from art history, and employs the genre of landscape painting as a stage set in which to observe parallels between the creative process and the impact of human activity on the actual landscape.

For her latest project, Maggie has illustrated Martinko's new book, "In A Pickle," a classic and modern tale about a clever young boy who fights school yard bullies with his mind instead of his fists.

Tags: 
maggie mailer
artist
kids book
illustration
art
in a pickle
martinko
children's book
bully
bullying

Related Content

Maggie Mailer's Floating World At The Teaching Gallery At HVCC

By Sep 30, 2016
A painting by Maggie Mailer from Floating World

The Teaching Gallery at Hudson Valley Community College presents Floating World, an exhibition of paintings by New Lebanon artist Maggie Mailer, on view through October 22nd.

The paintings in Mailer’s Floating World are richly layered, ambiguous landscapes that bravely embody the artist’s willingness to trust her viewers. Mailer says the title refers to the “floating world” of 18th century Japanese Ukiyo-e prints, a worldview based on hedonism, pleasure and escapism. It was a world envisioned to be safe from danger, sadness or disasters, both real and imagined.

Mailer’s painting process is an intentionally unscientific combination of instinct, skill, accident and trust. Upon close inspection, any particular moment of a painting might contain layers of sheer, luscious color, references to classical masterworks, day-glow colors seemingly thrown down or scumbled, or thin layers that barely cover the canvas.

Maggie Mailer and Founding director of the Teaching Gallery Tara Fracalossi  join us. 

Visual Artist Mimi Czajka Graminski On Creativity During Covid-19

By Aug 21, 2020
Landing on Joy Photograph: Elm and locust logs, flour 5’x7’x3’
mimigraminski.com

Mimi Czajka Graminski is a multi-disciplinary artist working in a variety of media - sculpture, installation, drawing, painting, photography, video. Her work is wide ranging, but is consistently based in the exploration of materials, light and color. She joined us to discuss her current work and creativity during Covid-19.