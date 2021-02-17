"In A Pickle" Illustrated By Maggie Mailer

Maggie Mailer is an American artist whose work explores the overlap between play and diplomacy, within the context of painting. Her work borrows freely from art history, and employs the genre of landscape painting as a stage set in which to observe parallels between the creative process and the impact of human activity on the actual landscape.
For her latest project, Maggie has illustrated Martinko's new book, "In A Pickle," a classic and modern tale about a clever young boy who fights school yard bullies with his mind instead of his fists.