Orange County Health Department Launches App For COVID-19 Info And More

  • Courtesy of the Orange County Health Department

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County’s Health Department has released a mobile app.

Residents may download the app free of charge from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores. Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman and her staff came up with the app to provide residents with real-time information about COVID-19. The app provides up-to-the-minute alerts/push notifications with information about COVID-19 services; emergency Health Department issues; and programs the Health Department offers. It also includes Health Department news and press releases.

Residents can download the Orange County Health Department mobile app free of charge to your smartphone or tablet:  https://apps.myocv.com/share/a44510924.

