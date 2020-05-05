Orange County Health Department Launches App For COVID-19 Info And More

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County’s Health Department has released a mobile app.

Residents may download the app free of charge from the Google Play/Android and Apple app stores. Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman and her staff came up with the app to provide residents with real-time information about COVID-19. The app provides up-to-the-minute alerts/push notifications with information about COVID-19 services; emergency Health Department issues; and programs the Health Department offers. It also includes Health Department news and press releases.

.

Residents can download the Orange County Health Department mobile app free of charge to your smartphone or tablet: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a44510924.