In Offering Police Civil Service Exam, Westchester Encourages Diversity

By Allison Dunne 41 minutes ago
  • Flyer for police civil service exam in Westchester County, March 2021
    Flyer for police civil service exam in Westchester County, March 2021
    Courtesy of Westchester County government

For the first time in five years, Westchester County is offering a police officer civil service exam.

An outreach effort is under way to encourage more people of color to take the test and pursue a law enforcement career. Westchester County Executive George Latimer says the Department of Public Safety will be reaching out to diverse communities and organizations this month to increase awareness of the exam, which will be held May 15 or 16. The deadline to file to take the test is March 29. Latimer says it’s more important than ever that the county’s police departments reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. It’s a message he’s hearing consistently in a year where police reform and reinvention is a priority. Recruitment efforts will include presentations by county police personnel in person, when possible, and via videoconference, plus across social media channels. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the test could not be held as planned in 2020.

