In NYS, Supermarkets Will Have To Direct Excess Food To Certain Entities

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill sponsored by Hudson Valley lawmakers to increase food donations to food pantries and similar nonprofits.

The legislation from Democrats State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti requires supermarkets to make excess food available to qualifying entities that help feed residents in need. The Excess Food Act helps to address hunger and food insecurity that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new law has guidelines for supermarkets to donate food to non-profit or religious organizations that provide food free to community members. Harckham, who represents the 40th District, says food formerly destined for landfills will now be available for the more than two million state residents who are food insecure.