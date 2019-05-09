NY On Track To End Emissions From Coal Plants By End Of 2020

New York state's plan to end carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants by the end of 2020 remains on track.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state's Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted the final rules for the phaseout, which Cuomo first announced in 2016. Cuomo says he is determined to reduce fossil fuel emissions while ramping up clean energy sources

New York has only two operating coal plants, both upstate, which generate a small fraction of the state's power.

They could stay open if they install costly emissions capture technology or switch to natural gas.

