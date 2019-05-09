NY On Track To End Emissions From Coal Plants By End Of 2020

By 39 minutes ago
  • Coal
    Coal
    commons.wikimedia.org

New York state's plan to end carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants by the end of 2020 remains on track.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state's Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted the final rules for the phaseout, which Cuomo first announced in 2016.  Cuomo says he is determined to reduce fossil fuel emissions while ramping up clean energy sources

New York has only two operating coal plants, both upstate, which generate a small fraction of the state's power.

They could stay open if they install costly emissions capture technology or switch to natural gas. 

© 2019 AP

Tags: 
coal
electric power
New York Governor Andew Cuomo

Related Content

West Virginia's Coal Miners And Their Battle For Freedom

By Mar 12, 2015

James Green is a celebrated labor historian and author of the book Death in the Haymarket. His new book is The Devil is Here in These Hills, a chronicle of West Virginia’s coal miners and their fight for unionization and civil rights. The book is particularly relevant today as the arduous battle for the rights of West Virginia miners rages on. 

Activists Launch Campaign For Coal Plants Shutdown

By Jul 11, 2012
WAMC

Targeting what they claim are the largest air polluters in Massachusetts, activists announced a campaign today to shut down coal burning power plants.  WAMC”s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill reports.

      Close to 50 environmental, public health, faith based and community groups make up a new state-wide coalition  called “ Coal Free Massachusetts”  The activists staged coordinated events Wednesday in the three communities where large coal-burning power plants still operate to call for each to be shut down by the end of the decade.