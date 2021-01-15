 NRA Declares Bankruptcy, Plans To Incorporate In Texas | WAMC

NRA Declares Bankruptcy, Plans To Incorporate In Texas

By 2 minutes ago
  • wikipedia commons, fair use

The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York.

 The announcement made on the NRA's website comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the organization over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

The coronavirus pandemic has also upended the NRA, which last year laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising. Still, the NRA claimed in announcing the move that the organization was “in its strongest financial condition in years.”

The NRA said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Dallas federal court.

“The move will enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA’s continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York,” the NRA said in a statement.

The gun-rights group boasts about 5 million members. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.

Tags: 
NRA
National Rifle Association

Related Content

Joshua Powell Pens New Tell-All Account Of Corruption, Greed, And Paranoia Within The NRA

By Sep 11, 2020
Book cover art for "Inside the NRA"

Joshua L. Powell is the NRA--a lifelong gun advocate, in 2016, he began his new role as a senior strategist and chief of staff to NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre. What Powell uncovered was horrifying: "the waste and dysfunction at the NRA was staggering."

'"Inside the NRA" reveals for the first time the rise and fall of the most powerful political organization in America - how the NRA became feared as the Death Star of Washington lobbies and so militant and extreme as "to create and fuel the toxicity of the gun debate until it became outright explosive."

The book explains this intentional toxic messaging was wholly the product of LaPierre's leadership and the extremist branding by his longtime PR puppet master Angus McQueen. In damning detail, Powell exposes the NRA's plan to "pour gasoline" on the fire in the fight against gun control, to sow discord to fill its coffers, and to secure the presidency for Donald J. Trump.

Allan J. Lichtman Makes The Case For A Safer America

By Mar 4, 2020
Book cover for "Repeal the Second Amendment"

There's an average of one mass shooting per day in the United States. In "Repeal the Second Amendment," Allan J. Lichtman has written the first book that uses history, legal theory and up-to-the-minute data to make a compelling case for the amendment’s repeal in order to create a clear road to sensible gun control in the US.

Allan J. Lichtman is Distinguished Professor of History at American University and the author of many acclaimed books on U.S. political history, including "White Protestant Nation: The Rise of the American Conservative Movement," which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, "FDR and the Jews" (with Richard Breitman), and "The Case for Impeachment."

Woodstock Film Festival Presents World Premiere Of "Parkland Rising"

By Sep 5, 2019
crop of "Parkland Rising" website homepage artwork

The Woodstock Film Festival will present the world premiere screening of the new documentary "Parkland Rising," executive produced by Katie Couric and will.i.am, at the upcoming 20th anniversary film festival, on October 4.

The documentary from Gigantic Productions, directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Cheryl Horner McDonough, follows the high-school students and families who became fierce leaders of the national movement for gun reform after the February 2018 shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

Katie Couric began her journalism career as an assistant at the ABC network. She went on to report for NBC, eventually becoming co-anchor of Today and sole anchor of the CBS evening News. She heads Katie Couric Media, her production company which centers around scripted and non-scripted projects that are committed to creating smart, trustworthy, relatable content that aims to tell the stories that she believes need to be brought to awareness.

Former Congressman Steve Israel Pens Satirical Novel "Big Guns"

By May 17, 2018
Book Cover - Big Guns

Former Long Island Congressman Steve Israel has traded in a political career for one as an author – but, the politics have not been discarded completely – especially as the issue of guns in America continues with massive demonstrations led by the teens who survived the shooting at their high school in Parkland, FL in February.

In his new novel, Big Guns, the gun lobby controls the political direction of the U.S., requiring that every American over the age of four carry a gun. What ensues is a discomfiting, hilarious indictment of the current state of American politics.

The novel is set in a fictional town on Long Island that becomes ground zero for a pitched battle over gun rights and gun control.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Aug 6, 2018
WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the Trump Administration's sanctions on Iran. Dr. Chartock also discusses the lawsuit filed against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by the National Rifle Association.

Judge Upholds Most Of NY Gun Control Law

By Jaired Crofut Jan 1, 2014
gun
Flickr/Smarter's Photos

A federal judge has upheld most of New York's new gun control law, rejecting arguments that its bans on large-capacity magazines and the sale of some semi-automatic rifles violate Second Amendment rights.

Judge William Skretny in Buffalo says those provisions are constitutional because they're related to achieving an "important governmental interest" in public safety. He says those two features make guns more lethal.

Vermont Governor: Let Congress Debate Assault Weapons

By Dec 28, 2012
Vermont Governor's Office

Governor Peter Shumlin says the rest of the country should look to Vermont on how to manage firearms, but he'll leave it to Congress to debate access to military-style assault weapons.

Shumlin says Vermont has a strong hunting culture and strong support for the right to own and use firearms. But he tolds The Burlington Free Press, "People don't use machines of war to shoot whitetail deer."