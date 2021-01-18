No Injuries Reported After Small Fire At Norlite Plant In Cohoes

The Cohoes Fire Department responded to the Norlite plant in the Albany County city Monday morning.

Authorities say a small pipe with low-grade fuel oil broke, resulting in a small fire with smoke visible at the plant. Fire Chief Joseph Fahd says the oil caught fire when it spread to hot rocks at the facility.

No injuries were reported. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been called in to monitor the oil spill.

The Norlite plant has been the focus of public scrutiny over the past several months after it emerged the plant was burning PFAS-laden firefighting foam for the U.S. Defense Department.

In November, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to ban such burning at the plant, which is located near the Saratoga Sites public housing project.