 No Injuries Reported After Small Fire At Norlite Plant In Cohoes | WAMC

No Injuries Reported After Small Fire At Norlite Plant In Cohoes

By 1 hour ago
  • The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
    The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The Cohoes Fire Department responded to the Norlite plant in the Albany County city Monday morning.

Authorities say a small pipe with low-grade fuel oil broke, resulting in a small fire with smoke visible at the plant. Fire Chief Joseph Fahd says the oil caught fire when it spread to hot rocks at the facility.

No injuries were reported. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been called in to monitor the oil spill.

The Norlite plant has been the focus of public scrutiny over the past several months after it emerged the plant was burning PFAS-laden firefighting foam for the U.S. Defense Department.

In November, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to ban such burning at the plant, which is located near the Saratoga Sites public housing project.   

Tags: 
Norlite

Related Content

Concerns About Norlite Plant Continue Despite New State, City Of Cohoes Restrictions

By Dec 28, 2020
The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

Activists recently held a Zoom meeting to discuss the ongoing effort to regulate the Norlite incinerator in Cohoes. The commercial hazardous waste-burning operation is in a densely populated urban neighborhood in the Albany County city.

Cohoes City Council Passes Norlite Tax Assessment

By Dec 23, 2020
The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The Cohoes Common Council has passed a local law putting a levy on the income received by Norlite for its treatment and disposal of hazardous waste.

DEC, Cohoes Host Public Information Session As Scrutiny Of Norlite Facility Continues

By Dec 10, 2020
The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation and the city of Cohoes held an online public information session Wednesday night on air pollution control and emissions testing at the Norlite facility in the Albany County city.

Gov. Cuomo Signs “Norlite” Bill Banning Burning PFAS-Laden Firefighting Foam

By Nov 24, 2020
The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill banning the burning of aqueous film forming foam containing PFAS chemicals in cities designated Environmental Justice areas. The new law is tailored specifically for Cohoes.

NYS DEC, DOH To Hold Public Meeting Wednesday On Norlite’s Operations In Cohoes

By Oct 20, 2020
The Norlite facility in Cohoes, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

A public information meeting on the future of the Norlite Hazardous Waste incinerator in Cohoes, New York is set for Wednesday night.