 New Study Identifies Bird Species That Could Spread Lyme Disease | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

New Study Identifies Bird Species That Could Spread Lyme Disease

By Allison Dunne 54 minutes ago
  • American Robin
    American Robin
    Courtesy of Fyn Kynd via the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

Birds play an under-recognized role in spreading tick-borne diseases. They can travel long-distances and tend to split their time in different parts of the world, patterns that are shifting due to climate change. Now, a new study identifies which bird species could spread ticks and Lyme disease. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with the lead author of the study.

Daniel Becker is a postdoctoral fellow at Indiana University. He and senior author Barbara Han, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Dutchess County, used machine learning to identify bird species with the potential to transmit the Lyme disease bacterium to feeding ticks. Becker says they turned to machine learning because there was a piece missing in the Lyme disease literature about the role birds and migratory birds could play.

The study is published in the journal Global Ecology and Biogeography.

Tags: 
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies
lyme disease
tick-borne diseases
ticks
Daniel Becker

Related Content

Cary Institute Talk Focuses On The Interplay Of Biodiversity And Pandemics

By Allison Dunne Oct 8, 2020
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies President Josh Ginsburg (upper right); Drs. Rick Ostfeld and Felicia Keesing
Courtesy of the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies/Screenshot WAMC, Allison Dunne

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies is examining the role of biodiversity in preventing pandemics. On a recent virtual discussion, two disease ecologists addressed the topic of infectious disease spillovers, and spoke about the pathogens that cause diseases like COVID-19.

Cary Institute Is Redoing Its Headquarters

By Allison Dunne Sep 6, 2020
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, rendering by Becker + Becker
Courtesy of Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

A center for environmental research in New York’s Hudson Valley will be renovating its headquarters.

NYS Senator Metzger Presents Check For The Tick Project

By Allison Dunne Aug 15, 2019
WAMC, Allison Dunne

A New York state Senator was in Millbrook today to present a check to the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in support of a project aimed at Lyme disease prevention.

NYS Funding For Lyme And TBDs Is Less Than In Previous Years

By Allison Dunne Jun 26, 2019
Tick
Photo by Scott Bauer (USDA ARS)

In the final hours of New York’s legislative session, funding was secured to help combat Lyme and tick-borne diseases. But it’s less than initially requested.

Cary Institute, IBM Develop Forecasting Model Relating To Zika

By Allison Dunne Apr 2, 2019

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies has been working with IBM to model disease systems. It’s the first such collaboration for both, to identify primate species with the potential to spread the Zika virus in the Americas. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne has more on the partnership’s first published study.