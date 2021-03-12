Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Presents "Terrible Beauty: Richard Friedberg Sculpture"

Monumental sculptures representing natural disasters caused by human activity create a forceful presence in the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute exhibit "Terrible Beauty," a showcase for Richard Friedberg’s impressive body of work created during the past decade.

Friedberg has been compelled by such horrific events as the BP Deepwater Horizon wellhead blowout at Macondo Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico and the Fukushima nuclear accident and tsunami.

These specific events, in Friedberg’s hands and imagination, are transformed into works reminiscent of terrible explosions, tidal waves, and smoke. The sculptures, made with aluminum mesh screening, a material that proves appropriately malleable for his subject.

To tell us about the exhibit on display through May 30th, we welcome Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art - Mary Murray.