 Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Presents "Terrible Beauty: Richard Friedberg Sculpture" | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Presents "Terrible Beauty: Richard Friedberg Sculpture"

By 2 hours ago
  • Richard Friedberg Macondo, 2014 aluminum, 132 x 132 x 198 in.
    Richard Friedberg Macondo, 2014 aluminum, 132 x 132 x 198 in.
    provided / mwpai.org

Monumental sculptures representing natural disasters caused by human activity create a forceful presence in the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute exhibit "Terrible Beauty," a showcase for Richard Friedberg’s impressive body of work created during the past decade.

Friedberg has been compelled by such horrific events as the BP Deepwater Horizon wellhead blowout at Macondo Prospect in the Gulf of Mexico and the Fukushima nuclear accident and tsunami.

These specific events, in Friedberg’s hands and imagination, are transformed into works reminiscent of terrible explosions, tidal waves, and smoke. The sculptures, made with aluminum mesh screening, a material that proves appropriately malleable for his subject.

To tell us about the exhibit on display through May 30th, we welcome Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art - Mary Murray.

Tags: 
mwpai
Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute
modern art
contemporary art
sculpture
museum
gallery
art
natural disaster
richard friedberg
mary murray
curator

Related Content

"Energy In All Directions" At The Tang

By Feb 23, 2021
Douglas Melini, The Forms of Thought, 2010, acrylic on canvas with painted wood frame, 67 1/2 x 45 1/2 inches, Tang Teaching Museum collection, gift of Eileen and Michael Cohen, 2018.37.9
The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY is now showing an exhibition called "Energy in All Directions."

The exhibition brings rarely seen artworks and new acquisitions from the Tang collection together in dialogue with objects from the Shaker Museum’s extensive holdings to celebrate the life and legacy of artist and gallerist Hudson (1950–2014). Hudson and the Shakers valued acceptance, equality, and artistry, and both built new communities that shared common themes of inclusion, interconnectedness, and innovation. They were both radicals in their time.

The exhibition also includes a poetry and music commissioning project created in partnership with Saratoga Performing Arts Center and the Academy of American Poets.

On Friday (Feb 26), the Tang’s Dunkerley Dialogue series will feature poet Nickole Brown and artist Cary Smith in an online conversation with Shaker Museum Director Lacy Schutz and Jeff Bailey.

With us today to tell us all about the exhibition and Friday’s event are Ian Berry, the Dayton Director of the Tang, and Lacy Schutz, the Director of the Shaker Museum.

"In A Pickle" Illustrated By Maggie Mailer

By Feb 17, 2021
Maggie Mailer and book cover for "In a Pickle"
Provided / Provided

Maggie Mailer is an American artist whose work explores the overlap between play and diplomacy, within the context of painting. Her work borrows freely from art history, and employs the genre of landscape painting as a stage set in which to observe parallels between the creative process and the impact of human activity on the actual landscape.

For her latest project, Maggie has illustrated Martinko's new book, "In A Pickle," a classic and modern tale about a clever young boy who fights school yard bullies with his mind instead of his fists.

The Artists And Rivalries That Inspired The Golden Age Of Animation

By Dec 11, 2020
Book cover for "Wild Minds"
Atlantic Monthly Press / Atlantic Monthly Press

Before television, animated cartoons were often “little hand grenades of social and political satire” aimed squarely at adults. Early Betty Boop cartoons included nudity. Popeye stories slyly criticized the injustices of unchecked capitalism. Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner were used to explore hidden depths of the American psyche.

In "Wild Minds: The Artists and Rivalries that Inspired the Golden Age of Animation" author Reid Mitenbuler relates the origin stories of titanic animators like Otto Messmer, Max Fleischer, Walt Disney, and Chuck Jones—who were just as colorful as their creations.

The Frances Lehman Loeb Center At Vassar College Open To All - With Health And Safety Precautions

By Dec 2, 2020
Retablo of José Cruz Soria, 1960 Oil on metal Princeton University Art Museum: Gift of Jorge Durand and Patricia Arias, L.2019.6.11
Princeton University Art Museum / Princeton University Art Museum

The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York was founded in 1864 as the Vassar College Art Gallery. Vassar was the first college or university in the country to include an art museum as part of its original plan.

During our current pandemic, the museum has been able to open for Vassar students and faculty -- and separately to the general public. The current exhibitions are navigating those challenges in addition to goals of diversity, equity, access and inclusion, and community engagement.

Current exhibitions are “Visible Bodies: Representing Blackness;” “Miracles on the Border: Retablos of Mexican Migrants to the United States;” “Monumental Misrememberings: Photographs and Statues of Contested Histories” and a virtual exhibition: “The Hudson River School Collection at The Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center: A 3D Virtual Exhibition.”

We are joined now by the Anne Hendricks Bass Director at Vassar College’s Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center Bart Thurber, and Professor of Anthropology at Vassar College David Tavarez.