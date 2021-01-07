Multiple Arrests Made Following Fight, Stabbings At NYS Capitol

Multiple people have been arrested following a fight and stabbings during protests at the New York state Capitol Wednesday. It occurred as state lawmakers were convening for the start of the 2021 legislative session and as a mob formed in Washington, D.C. while Congress met to certify the results of November’s presidential elections.

New York State Police say a fight broke out between those gathered to support President Trump and counter-protestors. Two Trump supporters were stabbed by a counter-protestor, a 37-year-old from Rensselaer. Alexander Contompasis was stopped by State Police after fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Two victims were taken to Albany Medical Center. A 36-year-old male has been treated and is expected to be released. A 40-year-old male is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

While State Police were securing the crime scene, police say counter-protester Alexis Figuereo stepped over crime scene tape and refused to leave. After resisting arrest, the 33-year-old from Ballston Spa was subdued by troopers and taken into custody. He was charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and disorderly conduct. Figuereo was released with an appearance ticket for Albany City Court. A trooper suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

A second counter-protester, Brandon Brown, 21, of Schenectady, attempted to assist Figuereo and pushed a uniform trooper. He also had to be subdued by several troopers. Brown was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and harassment. Brown was released with an appearance ticket for Albany City Court.

Police also charged counter-protester Nicholas Waunsch, 28, of Troy, for waving a baton at another individual. He was charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Waunsch was issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court.

Rally-goer Colin Dermody, 66, of Loudonville, was charged with harassment for striking a counter-protester. He was released on an appearance ticket to Albany City Court.

State Police were assisted by Albany Police, Albany Fire and EMS, and Mohawk Ambulance.