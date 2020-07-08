 Metallica Partners With WCC To Help Students Enter Traditional Trades | WAMC

Metallica Partners With WCC To Help Students Enter Traditional Trades

By Allison Dunne 10 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Metallica and Westchester Community College

A heavy metal band is partnering with Westchester Community College to support career and technical education programs.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation has selected the college to support students who are looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program. The Metallica Scholars program is designed to provide support of relevant job skill training for community college students, reinvest in communities that supported Metallica during its U.S. tours and leverage the influence of Metallica to elevate the importance of career and technical education. Westchester Community College is one of five community colleges in the nation to be chosen this year to receive a grant of $100,000 to support this initiative. Specifically, Westchester Community College will use the funding to cover the costs of certification exams, exam prep and related expenses for nearly 200 workforce program students.

Tags: 
Westchester Community College
metallica
technical education
community college

