Medical Monday: Alzheimer's Disease 5/20/19

Credit Courtesy of Neurological Associates of Albany

Joining us this afternoon for Medical Monday to discuss Alzheimer’s disease treatment and research is Dr. Richard Holub of the Neurological Associates of Albany. Dr. Holub is a member of the American Academy of Neurology. He has been engaged in Alzheimer’s research for more than 30 years and has contributed to the development of all five drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of the disease. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

