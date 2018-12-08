Massachusetts Attorney General And Berkshire Gas Find Deal On Rate Hikes

By 1 hour ago
  • wikipedia.org

The Berkshire Gas Company has reached an agreement with the Massachusetts Attorney General on rate increases.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said this week that says the deal will reduce proposed rate hikes by $1.6 million and prevent further hikes for the next three years.

The gas company had asked to increase its net distribution revenue by $3.1 million, but has settled for $1.4 million. Healey said in a statement, “through this agreement, customers will save money on their gas bills while supporting new investments in safety and reliability.”

Berkshire Gas has liquid propane facilities in Pittsfield, North Adams, and Greenfield. The agreement still must be approved by the state Department of Public Utilities. New distribution rates for the company’s 40,000 customers are expected to go into effect in early 2019.

Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey
Berkshire Gas

