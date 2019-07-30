MA Congressman Neal Responds To Challenger

By 1 hour ago

Western Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal is criticizing his 2020 Democratic primary challenger, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, as he seeks to continue his 30-year Congressional tenure. 

Morse, who became Holyoke’s youngest and first openly gay mayor in 2011 at the age of 22, says Neal has become complacent and unaccountable. Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, responded to those claims in Pittsfield Monday.

“Did he happen to mention that the Holyoke schools are in receivership?” Neal said. “Did he happen to mention that he’s had a number of campaign finance violations? That in the run-up to the Holyoke schools being placed in receivership, he missed 28 of 60 school committee meetings before the schools were put in receivership? So I understand that there ought to be room for a good vigorous campaign – and I’m ready."

Morse says Neal’s comments indicate the Congressman considers the mayor a challenge.

“These are Congressman Neal’s schools too,” Morse said Tuesday. “Holyoke is a central part of the 1st Congressional District and the reason I’m running for Congress is to help students and school districts in places like Holyoke. We do the best we can with the resources and the leadership we have. But we can only move the needle so much when we have Washington not valuing places, schools and students like the ones I work with each and every day.”

Tags: 
Congressman Richard Neal
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

Related Content

Barrett Backs Neal In Primary Challenge

By 5 hours ago
JD Allen / WAMC

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse continues to get a lukewarm reaction from fellow elected officials as he challenges longtime Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jul 29, 2019
Dr. Alan Chartock
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a shooting at a California food festival that left four people dead on Sunday, including the gunman. 

Holyoke Mayor Morse Kicks Off Campaign To Unseat Congressman Neal

By Jul 23, 2019
WAMC

     Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse Monday night hosted a launch party for his congressional campaign with a reported 200 supporters.

Some Berkshires Lawmakers Have Muted Response To Morse's Congressional Run

Holyoke Mayor Alex Mmorse addresses supporters after winning reelection
WAMC News

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse says he is running for Congress in Massachusetts’ first district, setting up a possible Democratic primary challenge against 30-year incumbent Richard Neal. Morse became Holyoke’s youngest and first openly gay mayor in 2011 at the age of 22. In a video announcing his campaign, Morse accused Neal of complacency.

Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

By Jun 24, 2019
Congressman Richard Neal

Halfway through 2019, the 2020 elections have already started.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.