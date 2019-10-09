LightField Arts Photo + Synthesis Exhibition At Hudson Hall

LightField Arts aims to use the power of visual art to illuminate environmental and social issues. The organization mounts an annual exhibit in Hudson, New York that showcases the work of photographers and multimedia artists through exhibitions, moderated talks, and educational outreach.

This year’s exhibition is “Photo + Synthesis” and for it, LightField Arts has chosen seven artists to make or exhibit work focusing on the Hudson River Valley and climate change. Alongside these works, LightField exhibits the art produced in its annual Young Photographers Workshop.

We are joined by LightField Arts Director and President Anna Van Lenten and Vice President Saskia Kahn. Kahn runs the Young Photographers Workshop.

LightField Arts “Photo + Synthesis” Opening is this Saturday, October 12 from 5-7pm at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York. The exhibition is on display through December 21.