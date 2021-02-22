Kingston Sewer Work Will Shift Traffic Patterns

Sewer work is set to start in Kingston Monday. There will be changing traffic patterns during construction.

The sewer repair work involves the installation of new pipes to replace old, failing sewer lines on Broadway from Cedar Street to East St. James Street. There will be no detours or closures on Broadway, but there will be no vehicular access to some of the side streets. During construction, there will be lane changes, with all traffic shifted to the south side of Broadway. There won’t be any on-street parking in this area of Broadway for the duration of the project. Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says he realizes this work will coincide with the state Transportation Department’s I-587 Roundabout project, but the sewer work is necessary. Construction is expected to be completed around May 15.