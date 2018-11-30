Kingston Mayor Announces Community Members' Proposed Projects

By Allison Dunne 48 minutes ago
  flickr

The mayor of the city of Kingston, New York, has released a survey of projects proposed by community members.

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble says the 2018 Participatory Budgeting Project Support Survey has been released, and responses are due by December 14. It was the introductory year for participatory budgeting — a process in which community members decide how to spend part of a public budget. For this year's pilot project, $15,000 was set aside for improvements or projects in each business district — Uptown, Midtown and Downtown, for a total investment of $45,000 to be decided by the public. The mayor’s 2019 recommended budget includes funding to facilitate a second round of participatory budgeting.

