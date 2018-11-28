Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Keith Strudler: Betting On Pitches

By Keith Strudler 3 hours ago

I’ve said this before, but I am not a big fan of gambling – sports or otherwise. Every time I put money into a slot machine, I think about how much candy I could get for the same amount. Even winning feels more like a relief than a victory. So I’m not overly excited by the expansion of sports gambling opportunities in the US, just like I’m not particularly excited about new versions of the Whopper at Burger King or bigger roller coasters at Disney. But I also realize that puts me potentially in the minority of sports fans – about gambling, although probably Burger King as well.

Riding something of a national wave prompted by the Supreme Court’s overturn of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which opened up legal sports wagering nationwide, yesterday Major League Baseball announced an official partnership with MGM, the gambling behemoth that owns casinos nationwide. This comes in addition to MGM’s partnerships with the NBA, WNBA, and the NHL, making the entertainment corporation your one stop shop for arena based gambling needs. This partnership will allow MGM a unique presence during baseball broadcasts, streams, apps, and at stadiums. It will also give the casinos access to fairly proprietary baseball data that’s currently only available to the teams themselves. And baseball will have access to the millions of people in MGM’s database, as well as a multi-million dollar check from the casino – although nothing near what they get from other revenue streams, like television or sponsorships.

In the end, for MLB, this deal is about much more than making a few dollars or even getting an email list. This is about building interest in a sport that’s again seeing a rise in empty seats in the ball park. There are likely several reasons for this, some of which have absolutely nothing to do with baseball. And remember, it’s hard to know what constitutes a trend. But with gambling, baseball hopes that fans would find more reasons to pay attention during games. And the whole game, since the periodic play of baseball allows for gambling for the whole nine innings. Like whether a single batter gets a hit in the bottom of the 8th. Or the speed of someone’s pitch in the 7th. Given the pace of baseball and the time between innings, and even between at bats and pitches, fans would have ample time to place wagers on their phones to, as they say, keep it interesting. And for a lot of people it might, even if it does nothing for me personally. Which means that with the Supreme Court decision and partnerships like these, baseball and other sports could find themselves safely in the black until the next existential crisis comes.

But perhaps the story here isn’t simply baseball’s fiscal viability. Perhaps it’s really the law of unintended consequences. By both legal interpretation and baseball’s acceptance of this new reality, their sport itself could change. Think of a sporting event, particularly a baseball game, as something of story, complete with a narrative arc, heroic archetypes, and all the other elements that often make sport both wonderful spectator fare and the foundation of countless books and movies. In making gambling an official, and now actually sanctioned part of the game, that storyline may change into a series of digestible moments. Instead of watching a baseball game for its narrative, perhaps fans may now instead consume it in fairly unrelated chunks. It’s kind of like music today. No one listens to the whole album anymore.

Of course, any realist – and baseball’s commissioner Rob Manfred is a realist – and lawyer as well – they’d recognize that fighting the short attention span of the general populace is like trying to eat an ice cream cone in the summer in Arizona – it’s just a losing battle. It’s the same reasons journalists have taken to twitter, even though the vast majority would much prefer you read the entire article instead of a convenient sound bite. If baseball had simply stood on ceremony, particularly given the court interpretation on gambling, they’d effectively idly sit by while others made money on their product. So at the very least, Major League Baseball is taking control of their destiny, both fiscally and otherwise.

That was the same thinking of the NBA and NHL. Of course the NFL, the grand champion of all American sports gambling outside the NCAA Final Four, has yet to formalize a casino deal. Individual teams like the Dallas Cowboys have. I’m certain that when football makes their move, this partnership with baseball will feel like penny ante. Which perhaps is why Major League Baseball is smart to cash in while they can.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Keith Strudler
sports betting

Related Content

Keith Strudler: One-On-One

By Keith Strudler Nov 21, 2018

There is perhaps no more testosterone laden moment in all of sports than the pre-fight weigh in of a boxing match. The moment when two muscular guys stand on scales in their underwear and pose nose-to-nose for photographs. They make it look like they’re one insult from complete chaos, a bar fight from a Tom Cruise movie. It rarely does come to blows, but the idea is that they can at least build an arc towards the moment when they will actually try to knock each other out in the squared circle, and that when they do that, they do in fact really dislike each other. That’s the actual value and function of a weigh-in – not simply to establish that each fighter is in-fact under the prescribed weight requirement, but as something of a hype machine for the big event. If you’ve ever seen a single Rocky movie, you know exactly what I mean.

Keith Strudler: Too Much Of A Good Thing

By Keith Strudler Nov 14, 2018

You know what they say about too much of a good thing, or trouble in paradise. At least one of those sayings may be true right now for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, the current most dominant professional sports team on the planet. 

Keith Strudler: Fighting The Good Fight

By Keith Strudler Nov 7, 2018

I have the unenviable position of writing a sports commentary the day after a fairly significant election, an event that generally speaking operates like a giant vacuum. Which means that not many of us have spent too much time worrying about sports over the last several days much less hours, not when what felt like the fate of the free world was on the line. Interestingly, there were actually some significant sporting events going on last night. There was a full slate of NBA games, and there was a huge college basketball game between heavyweights Duke and Kentucky last night. Which, if you’re interested, Duke won by a lot, which is kind of a big deal. Perhaps we can debate the ethics of universities scheduling major sporting events the day of a national election, which seems to both pull people away from their civic duties and perhaps send the wrong message to the college students involved in the enterprise. But I digress.

Keith Strudler: The Challenge Of A Presidency

By Keith Strudler Oct 31, 2018

Unlike the secure position of a tenured professor, university presidents hold far less guarantees in their employment status. In fact, some might call that role tenuous, or even day to day. If you don’t believe me, ask Margaret Spellings, who lasted all of two years at UNC. Or you could ask current Maryland president Wallace Loh, who’s lasted a full eight years in his job. That run will come to an end in June of next year, when Loh will retire. That’s not altogether shocking, since he’s 72-years-old and had a long run in his post. But what is less usual is the manner in which he made his decision – not as a well thought out life plan, or a strategic process to hand over the reins, but under relative duress thanks to an escalating crisis in their athletics program. More specifically, Loh will effectively surrender his post for lack of oversight of a sports program that appeared out of control.