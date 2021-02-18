Ibram X. Kendi And Keisha Blain Discuss "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History Of African America"

The new book 400 souls as a unique one volume community history of African Americans, the editors Abraham candy and Keyshia Blaine have assembled 90 brilliant writers, each of whom takes on a five year period of that 400 year span. The writer is explore their periods through a variety of techniques, historical essays, short stories, personal vignettes, and fiery polemics. They approach history from various perspectives. Through the Eyes of towering historical icons are the untold stories of ordinary people through places laws and objects. The book is edited by two award winning historians ibram Kendi is the author of the number one New York Times bestseller how to be an anti racist and the National Book Award winning stamped from the beginning, Kesha blame as an editor for The Washington Post made by history section, and the author of set the world on fire, black nationalist women and the global struggle for freedom. Again, the name of the book is 400 souls a community history of African America 1619 to 2019. It is a great pleasure to welcome professors from Kennedy and Keyshia Blaine, to the program this morning.