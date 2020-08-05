The new book, "Subtle Acts of Exclusion: How to Understand, Identify, and Stop Microaggressions," is a handbook to help individuals and organizations recognize and prevent microaggressions so that all employees can feel a sense of belonging in their workplace.

Our workplaces and society are growing more diverse, but are we supporting inclusive cultures? While overt racism, sexism, ableism, and other forms of discrimination are relatively easy to spot, we cannot neglect the subtler everyday actions that normalize exclusion. Many have heard the term microaggression, but not everyone fully understands what they are or how to recognize them and stop them from happening.

Dr. Michael Baran is a social scientist and senior partner and digital solutions lead at inQUEST Consulting.