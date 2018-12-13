Gap Year Program To Launch In The Hudson Valley

There’s a new program kicking off next year in the Hudson Valley. Founders of the experiential gap year program for 18-25-year-olds say it is the first of its kind in the region and unlike any other gap program in existence.

Place Corps co-founder Dawn Breeze says the program teaches practical skills for radical living.

Place Corps is a community initiative between Hawthorne Valley Association and Good Work Institute.

The main campus is at Hawthorne Valley Farm, a 900-acre biodynamic farm in Ghent, in Columbia County.

Breeze, a Germantown-based artist, says the program will address the importance of place.

Breeze hopes the program could be replicated, though specific to place, depending on where the program is created. The pilot program will admit 12 participants. It launches in July 2019 and runs through May 2020. Tuition, including room and board, is $37,000 and Place Corps is working to ensure that any accepted students are able to attend regardless of financial need.