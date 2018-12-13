Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Gap Year Program To Launch In The Hudson Valley

By Allison Dunne 9 minutes ago

There’s a new program kicking off next year in the Hudson Valley. Founders of the experiential gap year program for 18-25-year-olds say it is the first of its kind in the region and unlike any other gap program in existence. 

Place Corps co-founder Dawn Breeze says the program teaches practical skills for radical living.

Place Corps is a community initiative between Hawthorne Valley Association and Good Work Institute.

The main campus is at Hawthorne Valley Farm, a 900-acre biodynamic farm in Ghent, in Columbia County.

Breeze, a Germantown-based artist, says the program will address the importance of place.

Breeze hopes the program could be replicated, though specific to place, depending on where the program is created. The pilot program will admit 12 participants. It launches in July 2019 and runs through May 2020. Tuition, including room and board, is $37,000 and Place Corps is working to ensure that any accepted students are able to attend regardless of financial need.

Tags: 
Place Corps
Dawn Breeze
gap year
experiential
hawthorne valley association
Good Work Institute
Hawthorne Valley Farm
biodynamic

Related Content

Colleges Emphasizing Experiences Beyond The Classroom

By Mar 17, 2014
wikipedia.org

The days of learning by simply sitting in a classroom and hitting the books are dwindling as colleges are placing increased emphasis on student travel.

Aaron Dessner On The National's Concert At MASS MoCA And Day Of The Dead

By Jun 2, 2016
The National


  On June 11th, acclaimed and well-loved alt-rock band, The National, are playing a concert in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA that will benefit the museum and the Hawthorne Valley Association in New York’s Hudson River Valley. This concert is the band’s only date in the northeast this year.

 

The Ohio-raised, Brooklyn-based band, which consists of vocalist Matt Berninger, plus two pairs of brothers: Aaron Dessner (guitar, bass, piano) and Bryce Dessner (guitar), and Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums), have landed on every “best of” list in print.

The Dessners recently created, curated and produced Day of the Dead -- a compilation  featuring 59 Grateful Dead covers performed by a slew of incredible musicians including - but not limited to - Flaming Lips, Bruce Hornsby, Ira Kaplan of Yo La Tengo, Jenny Lewis, Perfume Genius, Vijay Iyer, Lucius, and Bela Fleck. Bob Weir even appears on the album performing both with Wilco and with The National.

Aaron Dessner joins us to talk about the concert and the new compilation.