Jim Stolis and Rita Jeoney of the Saint Sophia 2019 Greek Festival in Albany, NY join Food Friday today to answer your Greek cuisine questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org.

The Festival is being held from May 17-19 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany.