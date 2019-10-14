Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: St. Catherine's Center For Children

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

St. Catherine’s Center for Children in Albany, New York provides a comprehensive range of human services designed to offer hope, foster growth, and improve the lives of the children and families they serve. We are joined by St. Catherine’s Center for Children Executive Director Frank Pindiak and Director of Development Lisa Wallock.

