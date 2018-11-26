Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: South End Children's Café

By 2 hours ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the South End Children's Café in Albany where they provide nutritious meals, nutrition awareness, a food pantry, arts & crafts, after-school homework assistance, etc. for many neighborhood kids and their families.

Tags: 
falling into place
south end children's café
children
seymour fox memorial foundation
the seymour fox memorial foundation
non-profit
child nutrition
nutrition
homework
after school programs

Related Content

Falling Into Place: Albany Law School’s Community Development Clinic And Pro Bono Program

By Oct 29, 2018
Albany Law School at dusk

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities, see more promise, see more progress.

This week we feature the Albany Law School’s Community Development Clinic and Pro Bono Program welcoming Albany Law School’s President and Dean Alicia Ouellette and Professor and Director of the Community Development Clinic Ted De Barbieri.

Falling Into Place: Siena College Center For Academic Community Engagement

By Oct 22, 2018

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Siena College Center for Academic Community Engagement. Director Allison Schultz and Associate Director Dr. Ruth Kassel join us.

Falling Into Place: Capital District Women’s Employment And Resource Center

By Oct 1, 2018
WERC logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of and fosters collaboration between not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise … see more progress.

This week featuring: Capital District Women’s Employment and Resource Center which is celebrating 30 years of service this year. We are joined by Executive Director Elizabeth Miller Guthier.

Falling Into Place: Colonie Senior Service Centers

By Sep 17, 2018
Colonie Senior Service Centers logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we’ll learn about Colonie Senior Service Centers from Executive Director of Colonie Senior Service Centers Diane Conroy-LaCivita and Director, Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of the Capital Region Michael Snyder.