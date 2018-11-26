Falling Into Place: South End Children's Café

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the South End Children's Café in Albany where they provide nutritious meals, nutrition awareness, a food pantry, arts & crafts, after-school homework assistance, etc. for many neighborhood kids and their families.