Engineering The Future Of Civilization

By 2 hours ago

John Browne trained as an engineer, was CEO of BP from 1995 to 2007, and remains an influential leader in the energy business. He is chairman of the Crick Institute, a fellow of the Royal Society and the US Academy of Arts and Sciences, former president of the Royal Academy of Engineering and former chairman of Tate.

Today's unprecedented pace of change leaves many people wondering what new technologies are doing to our lives. In "Make, Think, Imagine: Engineering the Future of Civilization," John Browne argues that we need not and must not put the brakes on technological advance. Civilization is founded on engineering innovation; all progress stems from the human urge to make things and to shape the world around us, resulting in greater freedom, health and wealth for all.

Tags: 
engineer
technology
invention
imagination
john browne
advancement
civilization
innovation

It Is Ur Art: A Conversation With Jonny Sun

By Jun 26, 2017
Jonny Sun drawing jomny sun
Chris Buck / New York Times


  Jonathan Sun is an architect, designer, engineer, playwright and comedy writer, an artist, illustrator and a doctoral student at MIT and a Berkman Klein Fellow at Harvard -- and the creator of the Twitter persona jomny sun.

 

 

His work across these multiple disciplines is concerned with narratives of human experience. The new book, "Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too" - published by Harper Perennial - distributes aspects of his personality and observations from his life and education between jomny (an alien visiting Earth) and the creatures jomny encounters while here.

As a small example, in the book jomny has a conversation with a hedgehog who explains the difference between an introvert and an extrovert thusly: “introverts enjoy peopel-watching. extroverts enjoy peopel watching.” [sic]

 

In a blurb on the book jacket, Joss Whedon says of Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: “This book is funny and sad, simple and complex, badly spelled and beautifully written.”

 

We spoke with Jonny Sun about the book, Twitter, his research, and @tinycarebot.

The Book Show #1565 - Simon Winchester

By Jul 17, 2018
Simon Winchester and book cover for "The Perfectionists"

Simon Winchester has taken on subjects as diverse as the volcanic explosion of Krakatoa to the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary. His latest, “The Perfectionists,” traces the development of technology from the Industrial Age to the Digital Age to explore the single component crucial to advancement: precision.

Sally Helgesen On How Women Rise

By Apr 30, 2018
Book Cover - How Women Rise

Leadership expert Sally Helgesen and bestselling leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith have trained thousands of high achievers to reach even greater heights. Again and again, they see that women face specific and different roadblocks from men as they advance in the workplace. In fact, the very habits that helped women early in their careers can hinder them as they move up. Simply put, what got you here won't get you there, and you might not even realize your blind spots until it's too late.

Their new book: "How Women Rise: Break the 12 Habits Holding You Back from Your Next Raise, Promotion, or Job" is essential reading for any woman who is ready to advance to the next level.

This afternoon there is a Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce Event with Sally Helgesen at Embassy Suites Saratoga at 4 p.m. co-hosted by Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga.

The Encounter On Broadway Asks: Is What's Happening Really Happening -- And Is It What Happened?

By Nov 23, 2016
Simon McBurney in The Encounter
Robbie Jack

The Encounter - conceived of, directed by, and starring, Simon McBurney is currently running at the Golden Theater in New York City. McBurney is a multi-Olivier Award-winning, Tony and SAG Award-nominated actor, writer, director and one of Europe’s most original theater makers. He is co-founder and artistic director of Complicite.

The one-man play tells the true story of National Geographic photographer Loren McIntyre in 1969 - lost in Brazil as he encounters the Mayoruna - a remote people whose ancient traditions are uninfluenced by the western world. In The Encounter, McBurney also shares the story of the creation of this unique piece of theater.

Molding and stretching the classic artform of storytelling, McBurney and The Encounter team use specific and immersive binaural audio technology and sound design. Each member of the audience wears headphones which create an experience that uses their ears to trick their brain into telling their body and comprehension that events are happening that - in reality - aren’t; a voice from over your shoulder, a mosquito in your face, a fire nearby, a warm breath a little too nearby.

What Modern Science, Ancient Civilizations, And Human Nature Teach Us About The Future Of Urban Life

By Nov 21, 2016
Book Cover - The Well-Tempered City

In The Well-Tempered City, Jonathan F. P. Rose distills a lifetime of interdisciplinary research and firsthand experience into a five-pronged model for how to design and reshape our cities with the goal of equalizing their landscape of opportunity.

Rose works with cities and not-for-profits to plan and build green affordable and mixed-income housing and cultural, health, and educational centers. Recognized for creating communities that literally heal both residents and neighborhoods, Rose is one of the nation's leading thinkers on the integration of environmental, social, and economic solutions to the urban issues facing us today.