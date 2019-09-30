John Browne trained as an engineer, was CEO of BP from 1995 to 2007, and remains an influential leader in the energy business. He is chairman of the Crick Institute, a fellow of the Royal Society and the US Academy of Arts and Sciences, former president of the Royal Academy of Engineering and former chairman of Tate.
Today's unprecedented pace of change leaves many people wondering what new technologies are doing to our lives. In "Make, Think, Imagine: Engineering the Future of Civilization," John Browne argues that we need not and must not put the brakes on technological advance. Civilization is founded on engineering innovation; all progress stems from the human urge to make things and to shape the world around us, resulting in greater freedom, health and wealth for all.