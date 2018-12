There are some events that a whole lot of us get up for. Sports fans love the Super Bowl and the World Series and the World Cup. Movie fans wait for the newest sequel or big blockbuster. Most of us pay close attention to the elections. But for a political scientist…nothing this year will come close to Brexit!

Today on the Best of Our Knowledge, we’ll talk to a political science professor who is also an expert on European politics about the ins and outs and squiggles yet to come about the UK’s recent vote.