Democratic Contender Drops Bid And Backs Hinchey For NYS Senate Seat

By Allison Dunne 4 minutes ago

A candidate who was seeking the Democratic nomination in a New York state Senate race has ended his campaign. He is throwing his support behind fellow Democrat Michelle Hinchey.

Jeff Collins of Woodstock says Michelle Hinchey has the best chance to flip the 46th state Senate District. Republican George Amedore announced in November he would not seek re-election. Michelle Hinchey, daughter of the late New York Congressman Maurice Hinchey, says Collins will join her campaign as a volunteer policy advisor. Recently, child victim’s advocate Gary Greenberg, a Democrat, announced he was creating an exploratory campaign committee for the seat. The 46th District includes parts of Albany, Schenectady and Ulster Counties, and all of Montgomery and Greene Counties.

Michelle Hinchey
Jeff Collins

