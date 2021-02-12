 David O. Stewart's New Book On The Rise Of President George Washington | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

David O. Stewart's New Book On The Rise Of President George Washington

By 36 minutes ago
  • Book cover for
    Penguin/Random House

By age twenty-two, George Washington was acclaimed as a hero. As a commander of the Virginia Regiment, he gave orders to men decades older than himself. He was good at most things he tried and his name was known throughout British North America and England.

Yet his military career came to ashes when he was twenty-seven. His life is a story of careful reinvention from early missteps, culminating in his unanimous election as the nation's first president. But how did Washington emerge from a military leader to the highest office in the country?

In "George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father," historian David O. Stewart offers a remarkable new portrait of the founding father.

Tags: 
american history
george washington
founding fathers
military
presidential history

Related Content

Lynne Cheney's New Book "The Virginia Dynasty"

By Nov 17, 2020
Book cover for The Virginia Dynasty
Viking Publishing / Viking Publishing

Lynne Cheney is the author and coauthor of twelve books, including six bestsellers about American history for children. 

Her latest book is "The Virginia Dynasty: Four Presidents and the Creation of the American Nation."

"Abe" A New Book By Historian David Reynolds

By Nov 3, 2020
Book cover for "Abe"
Penguin/Random House / Penguin/Random House

David S. Reynolds, author of the Bancroft Prize-winning cultural biography of Walt Whitman and many other iconic works of nineteenth century American history, understands the currents in which Abraham Lincoln swam as well as anyone alive.

His magisterial biography "Abe" is the product of full-body immersion into the riotous tumult of American life in the decades before the Civil War.

"Traitor" By David Rothkopf Looks At The History Of American Betrayal

By Oct 27, 2020
Book cover for "Traitor" by David Rothkopf
Thomas Dunne Books / Thomas Dunne Books

David Rothkopf is an author and commentator who has written extensively on politics, power and national security. His new book is: "Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump."

Exploring the actions of some of the most famous traitors in U.S. history, including Jefferson Davis, Benedict Arnold, and Tokyo Rose, Rothkopf looks to put Donald Trump into historical context.

David Rothkopf’s recent books include Great Questions of Tomorrow, National Insecurity, Superclass, and Running the World. He is a former senior official in the Clinton Administration and has taught international affairs at Columbia, Georgetown, and Johns Hopkins.

American Exceptionalism Fails Americans According "American Rule" By Jared Yates Sexton

By Oct 22, 2020
Book cover for "American Rule"
Penguin/Random House / Penguin/Random House

In recent years, Americans have faced a deluge of horrifying developments in politics and culture: stolen elections, fascist rallies, families torn apart and locked away. A common refrain erupts at each new atrocity: This isn’t who we are.

In the new book, "American Rule," political analyst Jared Yates Sexton upends those convenient fictions by laying bare the foundational myths at the heart of our collective American imagination. From the very origins of this nation, Americans in power have abused and subjugated others; enabling that corruption are the many myths of American exceptionalism and steadfast values, which are fed to the public and repeated across generations.

Working through each era of American growth and change, Sexton weaves together the origins and perpetuation of these narratives still in the public memory, and the acts we have chosen to forget.