David O. Stewart's New Book On The Rise Of President George Washington

By age twenty-two, George Washington was acclaimed as a hero. As a commander of the Virginia Regiment, he gave orders to men decades older than himself. He was good at most things he tried and his name was known throughout British North America and England.

Yet his military career came to ashes when he was twenty-seven. His life is a story of careful reinvention from early missteps, culminating in his unanimous election as the nation's first president. But how did Washington emerge from a military leader to the highest office in the country?

In "George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father," historian David O. Stewart offers a remarkable new portrait of the founding father.