 Cuomo Attorney: Governor Was "Ambushed" By AG Sexual Harassment Report | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Cuomo Attorney: Governor Was "Ambushed" By AG Sexual Harassment Report

By 47 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking March 25, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49697923781/

Three days after the Attorney General’s report finding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11 women, the governor’s private attorney responded. Lawyer Rita Glavin says her client was “ambushed” and his accusers lied.  

Glavin, a former federal prosecutor, in a briefing arranged by the governor’s staff, offered a robust defense of her client. 

“I know the difference between putting a case together against a target, versus doing independent fact finding, with an open mind,” Glavin said. “And there has been no open-minded fact finding in this case.” 

Glavin said Attorney General James and her investigators acted as prosecutors, judge and jury, and failed to follow the traditions of providing an advance draft of the report to the accused or any of the transcripts of the 179 people interviewed, so that they would have a chance to quickly respond. 

Glavin disputes the account of the Cuomo staffer known in the report as executive assistant number one, who has filed a criminal complaint saying the governor groped her while she assisted him with a task at the governor’s mansion in November 2020. 

Glavin says executive assistant number one’s account that she left the mansion, upset, directly after the assault is “false” because records show the aide stayed for several hours, and even enjoyed snacks served by a mansion domestic servant. She says her client was “stunned” when the allegation was first reported in the Albany Times Union in March.  

“He is 63-years-old, he has spent 40 years in public life,” Glavin said. “And for him to all of a sudden be accused of a sexual assault of an executive assistant that he doesn’t really know, doesn’t pass muster.”   

Glavin also disputed accounts by Lindsey Boylan, who says Cuomo sexually harassed her. She says Boylan quit working for the governor after a supervisor confronted her with reports that she was a bad worker, not because, as Boylan claims, she was harassed and that she wanted to leave a toxic workplace. 

Boylan’s then-boss, former Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky, initially said he did not witness the governor inviting Boylan to play strip poker during a 2017 airplane ride. Zemsky later told the AG’s investigators that he did after all recall Cuomo saying that. Glavin says Zemsky changed his story because Boylan threatened him.  

Glavin did not address the report’s finding that Cuomo inappropriately touched a female state trooper on his security detail. According to the report, he ran his finger down the trooper’s spine while riding in an elevator, touched her stomach and hip without her permission, and asked her why she did not wear a dress. Glavin says the governor will address those allegations himself. 

“I can’t give you a timeline, but I know he wants to do it soon,” she said. 

But she disputed accounts that the rules were altered, so that the trooper, who did not have enough seniority to qualify for the security detail job, could be hired. Glavin says the governor wanted to employ the trooper, after meeting her once, because he wanted more diversity on his staff.  

Credit WAMC's Ian Pickus

Paul Fishman, who is representing the governor’s office, which includes Cuomo’s top aides, also complained about the lack of advance notice of the report by AG James, and says the investigators may have asked the governor’s staff leading questions to try to steer them to a particular conclusion. 

The attorneys say they hope to have an opportunity to better tell their side of the story, when they submit documents to the Assembly impeachment inquiry, which are due August 13.

After Cuomo’s attorneys spoke, the AG’s office released a statement Friday evening. 

 

“After multiple women made accusations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them, the governor, himself, requested that Attorney General James oversee an independent investigation,” said Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor to AG James. “The independent investigators selected are widely respected professionals, recognized for their legal and investigatory ability. To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women. There will be a rolling production of interview transcripts made available to the state Assembly, which will be redacted as needed. There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence. Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York Attorney General Tish James

Related Content

NYS Assembly Impeachment Inquiry Nears Completion

By Aug 5, 2021
New York state Capitol
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The New York state Assembly signaled Thursday that its impeachment inquiry is in the final stages, requesting attorneys for Governor Andrew Cuomo submit any additional evidence by August 13. Articles of impeachment could be drawn up as soon as September.  

North Country Reflects Statewide Reaction To Cuomo Harassment Report

By Aug 4, 2021
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

People in New York’s North Country appear to reflect many others in the state in calling for embattled Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or be impeached.

Pressure Mounts On Cuomo To Resign

By Aug 4, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Binghamton University April 27, 2021.
WSKG/Vaughn Golden

One day after the New York State Attorney General released a report finding Governor Andrew Cuomo violated multiple state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11 women, the governor faces four new criminal probes and more calls to step down. 

Cuomo Again Denies Harassment Claims After AG's Report

By Karen DeWitt Aug 3, 2021
New York Attorney General Letitia James and investigators Anne Clark and Joon Kim
WAMC screenshot

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among the chorus of voices calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, following a damning report by New York Attorney General Tish James that finds credible evidence that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Upstate NY Officials Reacting To New COVID Guidance As Spread Continues

By Aug 3, 2021
Composite image by Dave Lucas

Local officials are scrambling after so-called “breakthrough cases” involving the Delta variant have seen several counties in the Northeast reach levels of coronavirus spread under which the CDC recommends indoor mask use.

Breaking News Reaction - 8/3/21 - New York Attorney General James' Report On Governor Cuomo

By , & Aug 3, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking April 15, 2020.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49777500213/

An investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, New York’s attorney general announced Tuesday in a finding that quickly renewed calls for the Democrat's resignation or impeachment.

WAMC's Alan Chartock, Joe Donahue, and Ian Pickus discuss the findings with Capitol Bureau Chief for New York State Public Radio Karen DeWitt and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

AG’s Probe On Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations Could Be Nearing Its End

By Jul 16, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Binghamton University April 27, 2021.
WSKG/Vaughn Golden

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to be interviewed Saturday by the state Attorney General's office about allegations from multiple women that he sexually harassed them.  

NY AG Announces Indictments Of 47 People For Drug, Gun Trafficking In Capital Region

By Jun 24, 2021
New York Attorney General Tish James speaking in Albany June 24, 2021.
WAMC screen capture

New York Attorney General Tish James has announced the indictment of 47 people for their roles in two drug and firearm distribution networks in the Capital Region.

Cuomo's Views Of AG Probe Grow Negative

By May 13, 2021
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

It’s been more than two months since New York Attorney General Tish James began investigating multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor, who at first expressed confidence in his fellow Democrat’s ability to be objective, has increasingly questioned her motives.  