CT, Tribes Announce Deal On Sports Betting, Online Gambling

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s two federally-recognized Native American tribes have reached an agreement on sports betting and online gambling.

Lamont says the deal with the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state. The agreement includes an 18 percent tax for the first five years of online casino gambling, followed by a 20 percent rate for at least the following five years. A 13.75 percent tax will be set for sports betting.

If state lawmakers approve the deal, the Connecticut Lottery would have the right to operate 15 retail sports betting locations – including in Hartford and Bridgeport – as well as an online sports betting “skin.”

Both tribes would agree to halt development of an East Windsor casino as long as the agreement is in effect.

The Mohegan Tribe operates Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, while the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe runs Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard.

“Connecticut is on cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience for our residents, which will be competitive with our neighboring states,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “Our state’s tribal partners have worked with my administration thoughtfully, deliberately, and in a constructive fashion for the past few months, and we have achieved an agreement that is best for Connecticut residents and their respective tribal members. We will work to see it ratified and look forward to doing so through a collaborative effort, to include working with elected leaders in the General Assembly.”

“The Mohegan Tribe is very thankful to our partners in government, both the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the State of Connecticut, for reaching collective agreement on a path forward for modernizing our state’s gaming entertainment industry,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. said. “This will allow Connecticut to generate tax revenues from sports and online gaming that are competitive with other states, to the benefit of both state and local municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members. We look forward to continued work with the General Assembly on this topic, especially the many dedicated legislators who have partnered with and supported Connecticut’s tribes throughout this process.”

“We’re proud of this landmark agreement with the State of Connecticut that cements a historic moment for our Tribal Nation,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said. “This agreement bolsters the state’s economic development and growth, and allows us to develop a stable economic foundation for the future of our tribal community. We thank Governor Lamont, members of the southeastern delegation, the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, and the many members of the General Assembly who have supported us continually throughout this journey. We are grateful for their friendship and look forward to working together as this proposal moves forward.”