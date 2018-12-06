County Executive Seeks Upstate Benefit From Amazon's NY HQ

An upstate county executive says while Amazon has decided on New York City for one of its new East Coast headquarters, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration should now try to bring Amazon’s drone development and testing to New York.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. says in a letter to the governor that a drone testing site operating at Griffis International Airport in Rome would be a perfect location for Amazon that is now working on unmanned aerial delivery. Picente spoke with WAMC's Brian Shields.

Meantime, a poll by Quinnipiac University found that by a better than two-to-one margin, New York City voters are glad about Amazon coming to Queens, but are evenly divided on the more than $3 billion in incentives used to bring Amazon to New York City.