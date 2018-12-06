Commission Recommends Increasing NY Lawmakers’ Pay, Calls For Reforms

A commission created by New York’s governor and the state legislature recommends that the salaries of state lawmakers be nearly doubled over the next three years, but that some reforms also be enacted to curb abuses.

The commissioners say after 20 years with no pay raises, lawmakers are entitled to see an increase in their $79,500 a year salary to $130,000 a year by January 1, 2021.

Commissioner and former New York City Comptroller Bill Thompson says under the proposal the governor, who currently receives $179,000 a year, would see a three-year phased in pay hike as well.

"January 1 of 2021, the governor's salary be increased to $250,000," Thompson said. 

The commissioners say reforms should be linked to the salary increase. They recommend a strict ban on outside income, limited to 15 percent of a lawmakers’ total salary, a model already in place in the U.S. Congress.  

Abuses of outside income have led to prison sentences for two former majority party legislative leaders. The commissioners say lawmakers should also end the practice of awarding monetary stipends to committee chairs and those chosen for leadership posts. They say only the legislative leaders should earn more than the rest of the members.

The commission is expected to issue its final report on Monday.

