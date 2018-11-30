Classical Music According To Yehuda #219

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, we continue to learn about Rossini - who died 150 years ago this year.

In this segment we learn about patter songs and comic opera, hearing John Reed perform “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General” from Gilbert & Sullivan’s "The Pirates of Penzance" - Isidore Godfrey conducts the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Yehuda Hanani’s Close Encounters with Music series presents a program Mozart & Schubert, Marzipan & The Trout on Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.