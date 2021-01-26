Chamber Welcomes Border Talks

One of the executive orders signed by President Biden this week calls on federal agencies to begin discussions with Canada and Mexico on reopening the land borders from months of COVID-19 shutdowns. The North Country Chamber is praising the action.



The president directed the secretaries of four agencies to begin discussions and submit a plan to for public health measures and operational considerations necessary for travel across the border. North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says they have no illusions that the border will immediately open. “What we and others in both countries have been calling for for months is some kind of transparent indication that the two countries are at least talking to each other about this.”



The border has been closed to non-essential travelers since late March 2020.