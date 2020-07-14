Book Picks - The Bookstore

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
List:
Leading off with: “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man” by Mary Trump
“Dangerous Melodies: Classical Music in America from the Great War Through the Cold War” by Jonathan Rosenberg
“Here We Are: My Friendship with Philip Roth” by Benjamin Taylor
“What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing--What Birds Are Doing, and Why” by David Sibley
“Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir” by Lou Gehrig (with biographical essay by Alan D. Gaff)
"The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook: 125 Homegrown Recipes from the Hills of New England" by Elisa Spungen Bildner and Robert Bildner