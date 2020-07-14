Book Picks - The Bookstore

This week, Book Picks was bumped by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus update.

Pamela Pescosolido from The Book Loft in Great Barrington, MA shared his list, even though we didn't get to talk about these titles on the air.

Even though the Bookloft is closed books can still be purchased here and the store will get a percentage of the sales. The Book Loft will be opening at a new location at 63 State Road, Great Barrington, Massachusetts as soon as they are able to under state orders.

List:

"The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune

"Docile" by K. M. Szpara

"Devolution" by Max Brooks

"Antkind" by Charlie Kaufman

"Valentine" by Elizabeth Wetmore

"Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family" by Robert Kolker