Bill McKibben And Sue Halpern At The New Marlborough Meeting House

  • Bill McKibben and Sue Halpern
  The New Marlborough Meeting House will debut its new series on August 14 with the talk “The Future You Can Have and The Future You Don’t Want" give by eminent speakers Bill McKibben and Sue Halpern.

Person Place Thing Featuring Bill McKibben

By Randy Cohen Apr 2, 2021
Flickr/ 350.org

Tonight at 10:30 p.m. on Person Place Thing, Bill McKibben a fine writer and an ardent environmentalist, counts himself lucky to have worked with William Shawn at The New Yorker who says Shawn was “the greatest editor of the 20th century.” Also listen in on McKibben’s place, Crane Mountain, and his cross-country skis.

4/10/20 Panel

By Apr 10, 2020

        The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Senior Fellow and Visiting Professor at Bennington College, Founder of Beyond Plastics, former EPA regional administrator Judith Enck, founder of the environmental organization 350.org and Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College Bill McKibben, and Siena College Economics Professor, Aaron Pacitti.

Environmentalist Bill McKibben To Speak At MCLA On 12/5

By Dec 3, 2019
Bill McKibben
Nancie Battaglia

Author, environmentalist, and activist Bill McKibben will give the Annual Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts on Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

His 1989 book “The End of Nature” is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change. He is a founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement, which has organized twenty thousand rallies around the world in every country except North Korea.

The Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, McKibben was the 2013 winner of the Gandhi Prize and the Thomas Merton Prize.

His most recent book “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” was published by Macmillan in April.

The Book Show #1606 - Bill McKibben

By Apr 30, 2019
Book Cover for "Falter" and author photo of Bill McKibben
Author photo by Nancie Battaglia

Bill McKibben, often referred to as “America’s most important environmentalist,” thirty years ago offered one of the earliest warnings about climate change in his book, “The End of Nature.” Now he broadens the warning: the entire human game, he suggests, has begun to play itself out. The new book is “Falter.”

This is an Off the Shelf edition of The Book Show recorded in partnership with Northshire Bookstore.