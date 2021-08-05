Bill McKibben And Sue Halpern At The New Marlborough Meeting House

Author, environmentalist, and activist Bill McKibben will give the Annual Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais Environmental Issues Lecture at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts on Thursday, December 5 at 7 p.m.

His 1989 book “The End of Nature” is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change. He is a founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement, which has organized twenty thousand rallies around the world in every country except North Korea.

The Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies at Middlebury College and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, McKibben was the 2013 winner of the Gandhi Prize and the Thomas Merton Prize.

His most recent book “Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” was published by Macmillan in April.