Berkshire Theatre Group Presents "What The Jews Believe," Written And Directed By Mark Harelik

Berkshire Theatre Group presents "What The Jews Believe" at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 20. The play is presented in association with The American National Theatre

Dave and his family still live in the old home built by his father in rural Central Texas, and they are still the only Jewish family in town. His son Nathan feels isolated attempting to understand the family’s beliefs, while his wife Rachel faces an even greater crisis of faith. Meanwhile, Dave struggles to maintain a sense of normalcy for his searching family.

Written and directed by Mark Harelik, "What the Jews Believe" is a poignant story about the loss of faith and the journey to find it.

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Hershey Felder's "George Gershwin Alone"

By Aug 27, 2019
Hershey Felder in "George Gershwin Alone"
Mark Garvin

The celebrated one-man play, “George Gershwin Alone,” features acclaimed actor, playwright and accomplished pianist, Hershey Felder rendering an intimate portrait of George Gershwin’s personal life and artistic genius.

Widely regarded as the man who brought jazz into the concert hall, Gershwin changed the musical landscape forever. Packed with Gershwin’s legendary songbook, “George Gershwin Alone” features delightful classics such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” songs from “Porgy and Bess” and “An American in Paris,” and a complete performance of “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Berkshire Theatre Group presents “George Gershwin Alone” at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through August 31.

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Thornton Wilder’s "The Skin Of Our Teeth"

By Jul 25, 2019
poster artwork for "The Skin of Our Teeth" at BTG

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Thornton Wilder’s "The Skin of Our Teeth" is now playing at The Berkshire Theatre Group’s Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge, Massachusetts and runs through August 3. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winner David Auburn directs the show.

"The Skin of our Teeth" is an optimistic tribute to the invincibility of the human spirit. To tell us more we welcome Harriet Harris who plays Mrs. Antrobus and Danny Johnson who plays Mr. Antrobus.

Berkshire Theatre Group Presents Edward Albee's "The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?"

By May 28, 2019
artwork for "The Goat" at BTG

This past weekend, Berkshire Theatre Group opened its production of Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, Edward Albee's “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” directed by Eric Hill.

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Edward Albee’s most provocative, daring, and controversial play since “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?” was Albee’s return to Broadway in 2002, after an absence of 19 years.

The play went on to win all the major awards for best new play of the year in 2002: Tony, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle.

Martin, played at BTG by David Adkins, a successful architect who has just turned fifty, leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife, played by Jennifer Van Dyck, and teenage son. But when he confides to his best friend that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters. Actors David Adkins and Jennifer Van Dyck join us.