2020 Albany Tulip Festival: Virtual Bloom

With the pandemic limiting public gatherings, the Albany Tulip Festival is going online this year.

The city announced a virtual Tulip Festival celebration on Saturday, May 9th, featuring musical performances, Tulip garden tours, local business takeout specials, prizes and more.

On March 23rd, the city canceled the Washington Park staple that usually brings thousands of people to Albany.

City Hall says the 2020 Albany Tulip Queen and Court will be presented at a later date with their own celebration.