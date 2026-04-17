Food Friday 4/17/26: Matt Straus

We talk American cuisine, European cuisine, wine, restaurants, cooking and more with Matt Straus, owner and operator of the Heirloom Lodge in Housatonic, MA. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Matt Straus grew up in the Boston suburbs and studied literature, politics and theater at Skidmore College. In his mid-twenties he moved to Los Angeles and worked as a cook, server and sommelier at Campanile, L'Orangerie, Sona, Grace and Wilshire. Halfway through his time in LA, completed a culinary program at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts in Vancouver, British Columbia. In 2010, he opened Heirloom Café in San Francisco as chef-owner, where he realized his dream of operating a restaurant with seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine and a deep wine cellar program.

Matt twice won Food & Wine Magazine's Best Sommeliers in the U.S. award, in 2006 and 2011. In 2016, he became the founding editor of Kitchen Work Magazine, a literary publication with a focus on gastronomy and food culture —and in 2023, the Kitchen Work Foundation, a non-profit company established to encourage the production of more fresh, local, delicious food.

In May, 2024, Matt opened Heirloom Lodge in Housatonic, Massachusetts, a seventy-seat dinner restaurant in an 18th-century colonial on a ten acre property, with plans for guest lodging and breakfast. Matt describes his menu as "a culinary intersection of a rustic, ingredient, fruit-and-vegetable-driven approach to cooking, and classical European cuisine."