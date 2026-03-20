Food Friday 3/20/26: Healthy Eating with Holly Shelowitz

We welcome back Holly Shelowitz to discuss healthy foods that taste great and can make us feel better. Ray Graf hosts.

Photo by Juliet Lofaro / Courtesy of NourishingWisdom.com Holly Shelowitz

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Holly Shelowitz is a Certified Nutrition Counselor, Menopause Coach and Culinary Educator. For more than 25 years she has guided clients, groups and organizations to bring nourishment into every aspect of their lives. Her cooking classes teaching how to prepare delicious, nourishing food in all seasons. Holly's menopause workshops have been supporting women in this sacred shift to understand what's happening in their bodies and how to take excellent care of themselves for the rest of their lives.

Holly has served as the Northeast Regional Nutrition Educator for Whole Foods Market, developed global Healthy Eating Education programs, and is on the faculty of the Omega Institute. Holly has created workshops and educational programs for organizations including Eileen Fisher, American Express and United Parcel Service. Her voice has also reached communities through podcasts, libraries, schools and farmers markets.

Holly's website is www.nourishingwisdom.com.

You may connect with her on social media:

Facebook @Nourishing Wisdom Nutrition

Instagram @hollynourishingwisdom