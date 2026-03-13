Food Friday 3/13/26: Pie with Ellen Gray

Francesco Sapienza Ellen Gray

Pi day is tomorrow. Ellen Gray is back to tell us that EVERY day is PIE day. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season.

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Ellen Gray A beloved pie of yesteryear - Nesselrode Pie

Our "Pie-Ku" for today:

On March the fourteenth

Irrational love of pie

And carpe pie-yum