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Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/27/26: Baking with Chef Gail Sokol

Published March 27, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today we'll learn about flatbreads, and Gail will share her recipe for Spring Focaccia. Ray Graf hosts.

Join the conversation at 2pm by calling 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Gail's recipe for Spring Focaccia.

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast, “Baking Radio”. She also has a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking. You can find links to all these wonderful things (and more!) at her website.

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Vox Pop Food FridayGail Sokolbaking
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