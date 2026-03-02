Medical Monday 3/2/26: Physiatry with Dr. Jennifer Miller

We welcome Dr. Jennifer Miller. She specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Shriners Children's New England. Ray Graf hosts.

Kent Spiry/Shriners Children's New England Dr. Jennifer Miller

Jennifer Earle Miller, M.D., is a physiatrist, or physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, at Shriners Children’s New England. She has expertise in the rehabilitation of individuals with amputation or limb differences, cerebral palsy, and other causes of gait abnormality, spasticity and low muscle tone. She has over a decade of experience in her field caring for pediatric and adult patients with these diagnoses as well as spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke, polytrauma, and sports / musculoskeletal injuries. Dr. Miller’s residency training at Harvard Medical School and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital overlapped with the Boston Marathon bombing. She provided acute amputee care for survivors, inspiring her to focus on helping patients restore or optimize their mobility.

Dr. Miller is a local, she graduated as salutatorian from Shenendehowa then completed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Albany Medical College’s combined seven-year BS-MD program. She was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical honor society. Dr. Miller is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and has additional credentials in the use of in-office ultrasound. Dr. Miller is an associate professor and director of the disability curriculum at Albany Medical College. A cornerstone of her novel curriculum is empowering patients to share their lived experiences as self-advocates.