© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 1/26/26: Cardiac Surgery with Dr. Soon Park

By Sarah LaDuke
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Medical Monday/Vox Pop logo
WAMC
Dr. Soon Park
Albany Med
Dr. Soon Park

We welcome Dr. Soon Park, surgical director of cardiovascular services at Albany Medical Center. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

An expert in all aspects of adult cardiothoracic surgery, including ischemic heart disease, mitral valve repair, aortic aneurysm repair, and septal myectomy for hypertropic cardiomyopathy, Dr. Soon Park is also credited for pioneering a procedure used to close an aortic valve to prevent leaking during placement of a left ventricular assist device implant, aptly called the Park Stitch. He has held leadership positions at hospitals across the country, including the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

In the Capital Region, Dr. Park was the chief of cardiac surgery at St. Peter’s Health Partners and a member of Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons. He completed residencies in thoracic surgery at the University of Minnesota and general surgery at the University of Washington. He earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaycardiac surgeryheart healthheart surgery
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content