Medical Monday 1/26/26: Cardiac Surgery with Dr. Soon Park

Albany Med Dr. Soon Park

We welcome Dr. Soon Park, surgical director of cardiovascular services at Albany Medical Center. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

An expert in all aspects of adult cardiothoracic surgery, including ischemic heart disease, mitral valve repair, aortic aneurysm repair, and septal myectomy for hypertropic cardiomyopathy, Dr. Soon Park is also credited for pioneering a procedure used to close an aortic valve to prevent leaking during placement of a left ventricular assist device implant, aptly called the Park Stitch. He has held leadership positions at hospitals across the country, including the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland.

In the Capital Region, Dr. Park was the chief of cardiac surgery at St. Peter’s Health Partners and a member of Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons. He completed residencies in thoracic surgery at the University of Minnesota and general surgery at the University of Washington. He earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago.